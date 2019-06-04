Attorney enters not guilty plea for former Estill County teacher in sex message scandal

The attorney for a former Estill County teacher accused of not reporting sexual messages between a student and a man she is dating has entered a not guilty plea for his client.

Michael F. Eubanks represents Sherry Murphy, who is charged with unlawful transaction with a minor, tampering with physical evidence and failure to report child abuse.

A Kentucky State Police investigation revealed that Torstein Torsteinson, a Honduran immigrant in the US on a work visa, contacted a student on Facebook in an attempt to have sex in 2018. His attempts were unsuccessful, so he got in a relationship with then teacher Sherry Murphy. Troopers say Murphy was aware of the messages, but she did not report it to authorities.

Further investigation also revealed Murphy punched a juvenile in the face inside her home in January. She’s also accused of forcing the child to lie to social services and the school district about the attack.

“Anytime you’re facing felony charges you’re a little bit worried...anxious," Eubanks said. "[She] obviously doesn’t understand why all this is occurring. Overwhelmed."

Eubanks said he will spend the next few months reviewing evidence before Murphy's next court appearance Sept. 5.

Torstienson remains in the Three Forks Regional Jail charged with unlawful transaction with a minor and tampering with physical evidence.