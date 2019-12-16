Attorney for man removed from death row says commutation was warranted

Former Governor Matt Bevin's recent round of pardons is drawing criticisms, but not from the attorney for one man on the receiving end of a commutation.

Former Governor Matt Bevin commuted Leif Halvorsen's death row sentence to life in prison. (Photo: WKYT)

Bevin commuted the death sentence for Leif Halvorsen to life with the possibility of parole.

Halvorsen was convicted in a triple murder in Lexington in 1983.

His attorney, David Barron, says during Halvorsen's time in prison, he has dedicated himself to trying to rehabilitate himself by talking to students about his mistakes.

Barron gave WKYT documents showing at least one relative of the victims had written Halvorsen saying she forgave him.

There are also letters from a warden and police officer talking about the person Halvorsen had become.

Barron says Halvorsen's commuted sentence was warranted.

"It's not just the facts of the crime but who the individual is, who the person has become, whether the person actually even committed the crime and what took place during the trial," said Barron. "And when you look deeply through the criminal justice system, I think everybody would agree there was a significant flaw that needs to be looked at and needs to be corrected."

Barbara Barber's nephew was one of the three killed in the case involving Halvorsen.

"I never wanted execution for you and Willoughby. I just wished you lived a long life right there in prison. We took care of you for 37 years, the state, 37 more wouldn't have bothered me, but you don't deserve the right to walk free," Barber told WKYT.

Barron wouldn't comment on any other specific cases. He did point out that 336 commuted sentences were for people who were serving time for possession of a controlled substance. Barron says the Department of Corrections gave Bevin that list.