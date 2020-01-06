Attorney general Daniel Cameron, other elected officials sworn in

After a midnight ceremony Monday morning, Daniel Cameron has officially begun his term as attorney general.

Cameron originally took the oath in December, after Governor Andy Beshear appointed him to serve the remainder of his term as attorney general. January 6 marks the start of the term for which Cameron was elected.

Alison Lundergan Grimes said her successor also assumed his duties as at midnight.

Republican Michael Adams now holds the office of Secretary of State. He defeated Democrat Heather French Henry in the 2019 election.

An inaugural ceremony will take place for Cameron, Adams, and three Republican incumbents Monday morning at the Capital Rotunda in Frankfort.

Mike Harmon, Allison Ball, and Ryan Quarles will once again take oaths to serve the Commonwealth as state auditor, treasurer, and agriculture commissioner, respectively.

Governor Beshear is expected to speak at the ceremony.