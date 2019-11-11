Attorney general warns of scams targeting veterans

Attorney General Andy Beshear is warning Kentucky families of scams that target veterans, active-duty service members, reservists and military families.

An AARP study found that veterans are targeted more often than other citizens.

Nearly a quarter of all veterans report receiving ten or more suspicious phone calls per week.

“As we reach out to thank the veterans in our lives let’s take time to warn them, especially our senior veterans, of common military scams and help reverse the high rates of veterans and their families falling victim to con artists looking to prey upon them because of their service to our county," said Beshear.

According to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, there are more than 300,000 veterans in Kentucky who could be the target of scams.

Below are the most common scams that target veterans:

Charitable donations:

Scam: Con artists claim to be veterans or service members collecting charitable donations to support other veterans and veteran causes.

Tip: Verify all charities before sending any money.

You can go to charitynavigator.org to for resources.

Military discounts and free programs:

Scam: Scammers target veterans to claim discount offers on taxes, rent, prescription drugs, and medical bills.

Tip: If it sounds too good to be true it probably is. Never give personal or financial information over the phone. You can check with the Better Business Bureau to find out if a business is legitimate.

U.S. soldier impersonation:

Scam: Someone pretends to be a soldier and claims they need financial help, or they're trying to sell something cheap. The scammers will open fake social media accounts and use stolen names and photos of actual soldiers.

Tip: Soldiers and their families are encouraged to scan social media to make sure no one else is using their name and information. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation command has resources to help stop fake profiles.

You can find a list of the top ten veteran-specific scams and information on how to avoid them here.

To report a scam you can call the attorney general's office at 888-432-9257 or file a complaint online.