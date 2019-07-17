Attorney says undocumented immigrants staying home with threat of ICE raids

Rumors of massive, nationwide immigration raids are running rampant.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations are expected in at least nine large cities, and immigration and family attorney Heather Hadi said that possibility is having an impact on smaller communities.

"We've had reports of people not attending church. We've had people who have stocked up on groceries, and it seems like they don't plan on leaving their home for a while. People who are not showing up to work," Hadi said.

Hadi says there is a lot of fear. You can hear it in this woman's voice, praying inside Hadi's legal office.

"My children are scared," an undocumented immigrant said. "We've already lived through one deportation - their dad's. And they ask me, 'Mommy, what if it happens to you?' And I always tell them, 'My love, everything will be done by God's hands."

"If an individual has an order of removal, and they're living in a home with four other people who don't have order of removals against them but are undocumented, if ICE comes to that home to pick up that one person with an order of removal, they're going to likely just pick everybody up," Hadi said.

She's telling undocumented immigrants to stay calm and seek legal help. She's also telling their employers to do the same.

"We have employers who are frantic as well saying, 'What do we do if ICE comes and wants to do a massive sweep? What are our liabilities? What if our employees don't show up? What if I lose most of my workforce? So this is impacting everybody.'"

The Trump administration says the raids will increase security, as the priority is apprehending violent criminals and aggravated felons.