Attorneys for woman charged in Pulaski County murder want bond lowered

The woman charged with murder in connection to LeeAnna Brumley's disappearance appeared in court on Wednesday.

Danelle Powell's attorneys entered a not guilty plea for her.

Brumley went missing in May of 2019.

Her remains were later found in a field in November. Investigators believe Brumley was shot, hit in the head with a hatchet, and then set on fire.

Powell previously testified she was forced at gunpoint to kill Brumley, and that her and her childrens' lives were threatened.

In court Wednesday, Powell's attorneys said she understands the severity of the crime, but is willing to work with court officials to get home.

Powell's bond is currently set at $200,000 cash property.

"We would ask the court to consider lowering that. She has family members that would be able to make a significant cash bond. She acknowledges the seriousness of the crime that she's charged with. She [has] a limited criminal history and is willing to do home incarceration, whatever condition the courts would consider appropriate," said Coleman Hurt, Powell's attorney.

Prosecutors argued the crime is too severe to justify that move.

The judge asked the defense for a written request to lower the bond with the facts of the case. He said he would consider the request.

Powell is due in court again in late February.