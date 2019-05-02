Derby Gala raises money for Lexington Cancer Foundation

Three University of Kentucky head coaches helped raise money to fight cancer at the 15th Annual Kentucky Bluegrass Wine Auction and Derby Gala.

Coaches John Calipari, Mark Stoops and Matthew Mitchell alone raised more than $100,000 for the Lexington Cancer Foundation.

The three coaches donated a total of 12 season tickets that went for over $130,000. Coach Stoops also introduced one of his coaches who had been fighting cancer, offensive line coach John Shlarman.

The gala started with a wine auction, with wine brought in from Sonoma and Napa Valley.

The celebrity guests, included former UK great Tim Couch.

In its 15 years, the gala has raised $15 million to benefit one million cancer patients.