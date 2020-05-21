Audit: Eastern KY attorney gave over $100K in bonuses to wife

A report from State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office accuses an eastern Kentucky attorney of giving his wife over $100,000 in performance bonuses.

According to sister station WYMT, the audit states that Lawrence County Attorney Michael Hogan awarded $134,500 in bonuses from delinquent tax fees to people in his office. The bonuses reportedly occurred over a two-year fiscal period.

More than $126,000 in those bonuses allegedly went to Hogan’s wife.

The auditor's office has referred the case to several organizations including the FBI and Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office for further investigation.

Hogan ran as State Representative Robert Goforth's Lt. Governor candidate on the Republican ticket during the 2019 primary election against then-Governor Matt Bevin.

