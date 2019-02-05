Auditor: Kentucky debt equal to $12,000 for every person in Commonwealth

Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon is revealing new details about the state' debt and how the pension system is a major contributor to the burden.

Harmon released a report Tuesday morning saying the state has $54.6 billion in total debt for the 2018 fiscal year. $43.3 billion of the debt, or nearly 80 percent, was because of unfunded pensions.

Among the remaining $11.2 million in bonded debt includes $3.85 billion in outstanding bonds for capital construction projects. Approximately $3 billion is toward higher education and student loans.

Harmon is calling on the legislature to enact stronger oversight on the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, which currently has no limit on the bonded debt it can issue. He cites the troubled KentuckyWired project as an example where lack of oversight could lead to financial problems, including a decreased bond rating.