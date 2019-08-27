Auditor: State retirement systems not complying with public pension transparency laws

Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon has announced the Kentucky Retirement Systems and the Teachers' Retirement System are not in compliance with public pension transparency laws.

Harmon announced Tuesday the KRS failed to post 86 percent of investment contracts, while the TRS failed to post 81 percent of investment contracts.

While Harmon said this is in violation of the law, he has found no evidence of funds being mismanaged.

This comes two years after the Kentucky Legislature passed Senate Bill 2, which requires the disclosure of investment contracts.

The TRS responded to the auditor's findings that it is withholding sensitive information, which they claim is protected within the law.

The auditor said the TRS would need to contact the Attorney General's office in order to verify that withholding the information is lawful.

Harmon also announced the KRS had more than $16 million in unpaid invoices, which is a 70 percent increase from the end of the 2018 fiscal year. Kentucky State Police make up $6.1 million of the unpaid invoices. More than half of the unpaid invoice type to the KRS is standard sick leave.