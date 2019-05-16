Aunt gives Kenneth Howard update as toddler recovers in hospital

Family members of Kenneth Howard say this has been a rollercoaster of emotions that led to a very happy ending. Now, however, they are ready to get back to normalcy

Kenneth Howard is now recovering at the Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia. (Photo: WKYT/Nick Oliver)

“He’s really not said anything besides drink,” says Vicky Howard, Kenneth’s aunt.

Following three days in the woods, the 22-month-old is now spending his days at Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia after his dramatic rescue.

Vicky Howard says he is recovering from dehydration, swelling, and several tick bites. He’s also taking part in multiple health tests. So far, she says doctors haven’t discovered any serious problems.

“He looks great! We are just happy to have him back.”

Good news for a child who survived 2 cold nights with little clothing.

Questions are still up in the air to how this happened, but family members aren’t in a rush to find the answers just yet. Right now, they’re focusing on a new day filled with new opportunities for Kenneth.

“There’s not words to describe that feeling when he was found. I’ve never been one to believe in miracles, but once you witness one you’ll never go back to not believing. There’s not words to describe how grateful we are.”

While the Howard’s wait for doctor’s orders, they’re taking time to sit back and thank everyone that helped - from prayers to actual boots on the ground - all in a letter written by his parents.

The family tells WKYT they plan to be at the hospital another night, before taking Kenneth, finally, back home.

