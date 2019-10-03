Aunt of deadly crash victim expresses sympathy, opposes jail time for accused driver

“When it first happened you were mad, screaming.”

Rhonda Hamm's niece, Kayla McCoy, along with Kayla's unborn child, were killed in a crash back in October of 2018. (Photo: WKYT/Hillary Thornton)

That’s how Rhonda Hamm remembers what it was like almost one year ago after being told her niece, Kayla McCoy, and McCoy’s boyfriend, Samuel Alex Turner, were involved in a crash.

It happened near the intersection of Winchester Road and Patchen Wilkes Drive back in October of 2018. McCoy, along with the couple’s unborn daughter, unable to survive the wreck.

“It was an accident. It wasn't done out of intention or malice in any way.”

Hamm says the family is staying strong for the couple’s 15-year-old son, whose father now faces several charges from an indictment, including 2nd-degree manslaughter, 3rd-degree fetal homicide, and driving under the influence of drugs.

“It’s not that we don't think he should go unpunished, we think there should be some retribution. He is sober, he is in a good place, except for heartache.”

Hamm says the family is committed to making sure Turner knows they still love him and will be with him through every step of this process.

“He is in his own prison, and he will be there for the rest of his life. I don’t feel like we should wish any ill will on him. You’ve got to realize Kayla loved him more than life itself, and she wouldn’t want Alex to spend half his life in prison.”

