A Florida woman was taken to the hospital after authorities say she was shot at a gas station following a paid sex act.

CBS 47 in Jacksonville reports that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the woman was shot Monday night after agreeing to perform the act for $5 and Pringles.

The report says the man shot the woman after demanding his $5 back. He would then run away from the scene.

The woman didn't suffer serious injuries from the shooting.