Kentucky tractor-trailer driver identified after vehicle went off Wisconsin bridge

Authorities have identified a Kentucky tractor-trailer driver who was killed after the truck went off the Mirror Lake Bridge on Sunday morning.

Courtesy: WMTV

Sergeant Nathan Henriksen of the Wisconsin State Patrol said the driver was 39-year-old Timothy Green of Elizabethtown, Kentucky. Green's body was recovered on Sunday after the tractor-trailer went off a bridge into Mirror Lake near Wisconsin Dells.

Henriksen said the Sauk County Dive Team recovered a female’s body from Mirror Lake on Monday around 12:45 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to identify the female.

An official with the Lake Delton Police Department tells Gray affiliate NBC15 that two people were in a semi-truck. The truck damaged a guardrail at mile marker 91 going eastbound at 7:32 a.m., according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

Upon further investigation, the wheel tracks followed directly off the right ditch cliff into Mirror Lake where a tractor-trailer unit came to rest, completely submerged.

A driver on the highway noticed a hole in a guard rail and when they went to investigate, saw the semi in the water.

Both lanes of the interstate were closed around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday in order to pull the semi out of the water. Eastbound lanes on Interstate 90/94 from exits 89 to 92 reopened Sunday night.