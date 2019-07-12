Authorities identify Lexington officer who fired weapon at suspect during burglary investigation

Kentucky State Police has identified the Lexington officer who fired his weapon during a Wednesday evening burglary investigation.

Ichiro Vance (Photo: Lexington Police Department)

Officer Ichiro Vance is the officer involved in the investigation. He is now on administrative assignment as Kentucky State Police continue the investigation.

Authorities say the shooting happened when Vance responded to a residential burglary call on Patchen Drive near Richmond Road. Police say an officer approached a vehicle following a traffic stop, and the driver, Marcellis Means, got out of the vehicle and ran away. Vance would begin chasing the subject before police say shots were fired.

An ATF special agent filed an affidavit that stated Means would suffer an upper thigh injury as a result of a gunshot wound. The officer's gunshots never struck Means. It was instead Means who shot himself during the chase.

Means was transported to the hospital for treatment. After his release, he was booked into jail on a federal charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. 18-year-old female passenger Lea Williams was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, tampering with physical evidence and drug offenses.

Means could face additional charges.