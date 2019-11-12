Authorities in western Ky. searching for escaped inmate

William Casto, 29, is shown in this photo. (Source: Kentucky State Police)
Updated: Tue 11:16 PM, Nov 12, 2019

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) – Authorities in Western Kentucky are searching for an escaped inmate.

Kentucky State Police tell us that 29-year-old William Casto escaped from the Webster County Jail.

KSP says it was discovered that Casto jumped the fence on Monday at 4:12 p.m.

They say Casto is about 5′6″ and weighs around 155 pounds.

They say he was last seen wearing blue jeans with khaki pants underneath, and an orange T-shirt with Webster County Trustee on the back.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Casto please call KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

