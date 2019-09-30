Authorities capture escaped Rockcastle County inmate

Authorities have captured a Rockcastle County inmate who was able to escape the jail Sunday.

John McClure escaped when he was in the jail's outside recreation area. He is accused of climbing up the wall and getting through a chainlink canopy.

McClure was captured just around 11:30 a.m. Monday after a chase through a wooded area. He is being held on burglary and theft charges. He now faces an escape charge.

The jail's recreation area is off-limits until they finish investigating the escape and make repairs. Investigators believe he had help from at least two other inmates.