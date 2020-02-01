Authorities looking for missing Breathitt Co. man

The Breathitt County sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating a man who has gone missing from Lost Creek.

The sheriff says on Wednesday, Jan. 29 between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., 29-year-old Joseph Alan Gross went to an appointment Lexington and has not returned. He was last seen on Marie Roberts Road.

Gross is described as 5’8” tall, 199 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

He was reportedly driving a red and blue 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 with the license plate 962-RPX. The truck also has front end damage.

Anyone who knows Gross’ whereabouts or who sees him is asked to contact local or state law enforcement.

