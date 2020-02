Authorities are asking for your help to find a missing Jackson County man.

We're told 71-year-old Elijah Rader went missing Friday morning from the Annville/Tyner area of Jackson County.

According to the authorities, Rader has known cognitive disabilities.

Authorities say he was driving a white H3 Humvee with plate number 876-XGT.

If you see Rader or his vehicle, call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 606-287-9979.