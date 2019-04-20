Authorities responding to serious crash in Jessamine County

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement, EMS, and fire crews are at an active scene in Jessamine County after a multiple vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened along Keene-Versaille Road between Clear Creek Road and Woods Road. Lanes have been closed will crews work to clear the scene.

WKYT's crew on-scene reports that the crash appears to involve a head-on collision. We are currently waiting additional details from Jessamine County deputies.

We will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

 
