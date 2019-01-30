Authorities searching for 26-year-old woman in Madison Co.

The Richmond Fire Department is assisting KSP and the Madison County Sheriff's office in the search of a missing 26-year-old woman.

Amanda Bailey, 26, was reported missing on Tuesday at around 5 to 6 p.m. The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed, however, that Bailey had been missing since Monday at 4 p.m.

She was last known to be at Lake Reba at the Catalpa Loop. Deputies are considering the missing woman as "missing and endangered" due to bitter cold and below-zero temperatures.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, boats, equipment and ground units were requested in order to help with the search.

The fire department expects to be out in the Lake Reba area for the next few hours searching. They have set up a command post at the Gibson Bay Pro Shop.

Madison County Rescue and EMA are assisting with the search as well.