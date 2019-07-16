Mt. Sterling attempted murder suspect turns himself in

The Mt. Sterling Police Department announced a man who is wanted for attempted murder is now in custody after he turned himself in.

Police say James L. Jones was involved in a physical altercation July 14 at the People's Choice Bar on East Locust Street. He is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting the man he was fighting.

The victim was treated for his wounds and released from the hospital.

The two had an ongoing dispute for years, and this was not a random act of violence.