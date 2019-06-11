Authorities in Louisiana try to corral alligator with an appetite for cars

McGruff the Crime Dog might take a bite out of crime.

ON THE LOOSE: Move over McGruff the Crime Dog, 8-foot alligator takes a bite out of ... the law officer's car / Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office

But an alligator has an appetite for cars.

Or, at least one deputy’s patrol vehicle.

The eight-foot reptile was spotted in the middle of Louisiana Highway 1 “in the hills of north Caddo Parish,” the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Deputies tried to contain it while waiting for wildlife experts to arrive.

Instead, it got away.

But before doing so, the alligator took a big bite out of the front of a deputy’s car.

