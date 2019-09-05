Authorities working deadly crash in Mercer Co.

At least one person is dead after a crash in Mercer County on Mackville Road. (Photo: WKYT/Phil Pendleton)
Updated: Thu 11:44 AM, Sep 05, 2019

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) – The Mercer County Sheriff confirms one person has died in a crash on Mackville Road, just west of Harrodsburg.

The crash happened about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Mackville Road and Johnson Road. The road has been closed at that intersection.

According to the Sheriff, a car and a utility truck hauling a wood-chipper collided head-on. Investigators believe glare from the sun may have contributed to the accident.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the road will remain closed for two more hours.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next-of-kin.

https://d2pvyxdw30n8fd.cloudfront.net/WKYT/v5d7125aa3e36d/SKYFIRSTMERCERCRASHWITHBUG.mp4

 
