Autopsy reveals missing Grayson Co. man died from fall

An autopsy is complete on a Grayson County man who had been reported missing and was later found dead in the Anneta community.

The body of Michael “Kerry” Williams was found over a bluff off of Foxwood Circle. According to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office, Williams died from “multiple blunt force injuries to head and torso sustained in a descent from cliff.”

Additionally, the medical examiner says his findings were consistent with hypothermia.

Investigators who began the search for Williams suggested foul play may have been involved in his death, and have still not ruled the possibility out. There are, however, no suspects at this time. The Grayson County Sheriff says they continue to follow leads as they are brought forward.

Anyone with information on how Williams may have gotten to where he was found is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-3024.

