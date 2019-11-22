Tips for avoiding illnesses during the holidays

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is giving tip for keeping families healthy during the holiday season.

The health department says it's not necessarily the cold weather that makes people sick. It's the fact that everyone is staying indoors.

"People are coughing and sneezing around each other, sometimes unfortunately on each other," said Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Spokesperson Kevin Hall.

However, there are a few steps you can take to protect yourself.

Hall says you should get your flu shot if you haven't had one yet. He also suggests washing your hands often especially if you're in an environment where you're handling shared equipment.

Hall also shares tips for keeping your kids healthy.

"Wash their hands frequently. Toddlers, infants are breeding grounds for germs. Everything they touch goes in their mouth," said Hall.

There are also some things you can do to stop the spread of sickness.

"Stay home if you are sick. That’s hard for people to do. They have obligations. But if you’ve got a fever you are really at risk for spreading that to others," said Hall.

The flu season officially ends in May of next year.