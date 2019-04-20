Awareness walk for amputees held in Lexington

April is Amputee Awareness Month and to help educate and bring attention to the subject, Kenney Orthopedics held a Limb Loss Awareness Walk.

According to Mo Kenney, the president and CEO of Kenney Orthopedics, there are over 2 million amputees across the United States.

Along with the awareness walk this morning, Kenney Orthopedics also hosted an Amputee Walking Clinic at Cardinal Hill. The clinic was lead by Todd Schaffhauser and Dennis Oehler who both won gold medals for Team USA in the 1988 Paralympics.

Through today's walk and with their business, Keeney says their mission is to build a community of support just like he had when he lost his leg at the age of seven.

“I was extremely blessed. I had a family that supported me and a community that supported me, so my mission was to build the same support. Now God has blessed me with 15 locations and three states, and this is what we’re all about, this is our mission.”