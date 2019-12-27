BBB: Facebook posts about free stuff should be a red flag for users

It's an old adage but one the Better Business Bureau says is still good advice: If something is too good to be true it probably is.

There's a post making the rounds on Facebook that says Kroger is giving away a year of free groceries. It’s a scam.

"You may want to reconsider before you instantly like and share that even further among people," said Heather Clary with the Better Business Bureau.

It's likely you've seen similar scams pop up on your timeline.

"We’ve seen this a few times in the past year, using the names of reputable well-known companies that people trust like Kroger, Costco and other businesses to make you believe it," said Clary.

The “Kroger.com” post offers a year of free groceries to people who verify information through a link, but it's all a scam. Sharing, liking or commenting on the post can open you up to more scams.

"That establishes you on that Facebook page. And when you see people typically is so they can harvest can start like farming they call it. So they can send you more clickbait," explained Clary.

Any links attached to the phony deals could end up downloading a virus or malware on your phone, tablet or computer.

You can check a brand's official page to see if a giveaway is legitimate. Official pages have blue checkmarks by the page's name.