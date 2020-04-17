BBB warns of stimulus check scams

Normally, this would be the time of year when con artists try to steal your tax return money.

Now, the Better Business Bureau says thieves are already stealing people’s economic stimulus checks.

"We’ve heard of some of these scams pretending to be government agencies contacting people through instant messenger on Facebook," said Heather Clary with the Better Business Bureau. "The government does not contact you that way they do not call you that’s going to be signs of a red flag that it’s not the government contacting you."

Clary says con artists are at it again, going online, coaxing you to provide very personal information, while going after your stimulus check.

"This is not the case," Clary said. "The government states you do not have to do anything, even if you’re on Social Security you just sit and wait for it either to be direct deposited or a check mailed to you."

The BBB scam tracker has logged information on a person who has received a so-called economic grant to get them through these tough times.

"I spoke with one consumer who was asked to pay $200 in order to get that grant coming to her to assist her during this time she then knew it was a scam," Clary said.

Clary also says your Facebook friend, may actually be your enemy. She says crooks are stealing Facebook users accounts, pretending to be someone you know, then directing you to click on several links In order for you to get your stimulus check.

She recently spoke to a consumer who went through this exact ordeal.

"She was contacted over Facebook by one of her friends who had their account stolen she followed all the links and wound up sending $200 apiece saying she could get her government grant money, she just had to provide the numbers off the back of the gift cards," Clary said. "All they did was steal the gift card money."

Clary says you can help stop these schemes by reporting any scams you come across.

"So, we can keep what money we have in our communities and be good and strong when we come out on the other side of this," Clary said.

You can report those scams BBB.org Scam Tracker.