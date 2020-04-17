BBBS, Taziki's come together to support Kentuckians during COVID-19 outbreak

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass is helping families in their program that need a bit of extra support during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Staff members have been delivering meals donated by Taziki's Mediterranean Café.

A statement from Taziki’s says they’ve taken 12 family meals, designed to serve four, to families in the last week.

All told, the company will have fed 250 people by the end of the week.

Now, the company is continuing the service, in the hopes of feeding 1,000 people.

Representatives from BB/BS say they will do their next round of deliveries Saturday at 5, and then again on Monday.

For more information on deliveries, call (859) 231-8181.

