BBN can get special ticket offers this Thanksgiving week

UK Athletics is offering Big Blue Nation a few special ticket offers this Thanksgiving week.

The offers are exclusively online through Monday, Dec. 2, at 11:59 p.m., or while supplies last.

Thanksgiving ticket offers



Football vs. Louisville (Nov. 30) - $40



Men's basektball vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (Dec. 7) - $20



Women's basketball vs. Louisville (Dec. 15) - $3



Women's basketball vs. Tennessee (Jan. 5) - $3



Gymnastics Excite Night vs. Missouri (Jan. 10) - $3



All tickets must be purchased online before each event. You can buy tickets here.

Five fans who buy tickets through this offer will be drawn to receive two (2) complimentary lower level tickets each for the men's basketball SEC home opener vs. Missouri on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Big Blue Nation can also use the following promo codes for discounts through the UK Team Shop: