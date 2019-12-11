BCTC Winchester to offer hemp course in spring

As interest in the hemp industry continues to grow, Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) Workforce Solutions has announced it will offer a workforce-based introduction to hemp agribusiness course in the spring.

The class will be the first of its kind in central Kentucky, and will introduce participants to the basics of the hemp agribusiness, including a history of hemp, hemp identification, and hemp cultivation and processing. Career options in the hemp industry will also be included in the curriculum.

“Hemp is quickly becoming a large part of the Kentucky economy. To continue on the forefront of this industry, BCTC consulted with several hemp partners in Winchester and designed this class to give a basic understanding of hemp agribusiness,” said Bruce Manley, campus director, BCTC Winchester-Clark County Campus. “We want it to become an essential part of hemp education in Winchester for anyone who is interested.”

The 9-hour course will be offered at the BCTC Winchester-Clark County Campus on Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m., Feb. 11 – 25.

The cost for the course is $295. For more information, or to enroll, call (859) 246-6730, or register online at bluegrass.edu/hemp.

