BCTC announces plans for summer and fall terms

Beginning August 17, fall term classes at Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) will be offered in a variety of formats, barring any further disruption from the pandemic.

BCTC will offer fully online, face-to-face and some hybrid class options in each of the 16-week, 12-week and 8-week sessions. Face-to-face classes will have an online or remote instruction element, so if in-person classes must move online for a while the transition will be easier for students.

All classes will meet social distancing and health requirements for students and employees to make a safe return to BCTC.

Summer classes begin May 18 and are available in an online-only format, with a few hands-on classes tentatively scheduled for July based on Gov. Andy Beshear’s timelines for facility use.

BCTC is now enrolling for summer classes. For more information, call (855) 246-2477.

BCTC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow the governor’s guidelines regarding higher education for the summer and fall terms while offering flexible solutions to prepare the community for career options.