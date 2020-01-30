BCTC prepares to launch curriculum for students with special needs

Bluegrass Community and Technical College is preparing to embark on a new chapter of education specifically dedicated for students with special needs.

The school is launching partnerships with companies to teach students classes that prepare them for their dream jobs.

The class syllabus is structured and reworked to fit the students’ needs and pace by local autism organizations. So far, the school will be launching a communications course in the near future with a health/wellness course around the corner.

The project manager Brack Duncan says the idea focuses on allowing students to dream higher than the status quo jobs.

“That's what America is about, in general inclusion,” said Duncan. We want to give everyone and everybody a role to play in society and the bigger picture.”

The classes aren’t free but Duncan says many companies offer scholarship opportunities to help. The companies end goal is to potentially hire the students.

Duncan says statistics show after the completion of high school many students with special needs don’t continue their education career. In fact, most don’t have their GED and instead a certificate of completion from their high school.

He says this could be the opportunity many need.

“We are implementing several courses back-to-back so it is more of that college experience. Right when they finish this course, they will move into their next one.”

He says colleges will always accept students with special needs but won’t rework curriculum. Instead, many students attend college simply to experience the atmosphere with no end certifications.

The classes will not be based around the academic calendar and instead can be taught at any time with an adjunct professor teaching the course. Duncan says 20-30 students can make up the classroom and classes can also consist of leadership, manufacturing and other certifications.

Duncan says while the idea starts with BCTC, the goal is to create a sense of acceptance and achievement each student will feel now and in their future career.

