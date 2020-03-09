BCTC student came into contact with confirmed coronavirus patient

The president and CEO of Bluegrass Community and Technical College confirms a student worked closely with the first confirmed case from Cynthiana.

That student is now self-quarantined, but showing no symptoms.

The student took classes at the Newtown and Leestown campuses. College officials are directly notifying instructors and students who may have had contact with that student.

The BCTC Operations team is doing additional cleaning in areas where the student may have been. General areas will also be cleaned and disinfected.

