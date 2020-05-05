B.J. Alexander, Drew Schlegel enter transfer portal

Kentucky wide receiver Marvin "B.J." Alexander and tight end and fullback Drew Schlegel put their names in the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Alexander is a redshirt sophomore from Miami Gardens, Florida and saw action in three games last season.

Out of high school, he was one of the nation's Top 100 wide receivers.

Walk-on tight end and fullback Drew Schlegel also put his name in the transfer portal. He played in all 13 games for the Wildcats last season.

He caught his first career pass from Sawyer Smith in the loss to Florida last season. He also had two kick returns for a total of nine yards and made the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

According to the Courier Journal, Schlegel has a strong passion for alpacas and plans to move home later in life to start raising them.