BJ Boston receives McDonald's All-American jersey
Published: Jun. 7, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
The 2020 McDonald's All-American Game has been cancelled due to COVID-19, but Sierra Canyon still honored Kentucky signee BJ Boston with his jersey this weekend.
With his future Wildcat teammate Terrence Clarke in attendance to show support, Sierra Canyon also honored Boston's teammate Ziaire Williams with his jersey. He is playing for Stanford next season.
Boston and the Wildcats will arrive in Lexington later this summer.