Blue Grass Airport sets new passenger record in 2019

A record number of passengers traveled through Lexington's Blue Grass Airport in 2019.

Blue Grass Airport saw 1,465,049 total passengers between its four airlines: Allegiant, American, Delta, and United.

That was a 7.6% total passenger increase over 2018 and was the eighth consecutive year the airport had seen a record number of travelers.

Blue Grass Airport has taken on several improvement projects in recent years, including expanding its long-term parking lot by 300 spaces and select curbside pick-up for Lyft and Uber drivers.

The airport is also planning to renovate two restaurants in 2020.

"This has been an exciting time at Blue Grass Airport as we continue to experience record growth,” said Eric Frankl, executive director of Blue Grass Airport. “We appreciate our customers’ commitment to fly with our airlines and to use our facilities. We have several projects underway to ensure we are continuing to offer excellent amenities and service in the years ahead.”

Blue Grass Airport offers non-stop and connecting service to hundreds of destinations around the world.