‘Baby Shark Live!’ coming to EKU Center for the Arts

Fans of the song Baby Shark will be able to take their ‘doo doo doo doo doo doo’ to the next level at a performance announced by the EKU Center for the Arts.

The ‘Baby Shark Live!’ show will take place at the center on May 15, 2020, at 6 p.m.

Baby Shark will take the young and young-at-heart on an under-the-sea adventure with his friend Pinkfong.

The show promises plenty of new and classic songs including, of course, the massively popular ‘Baby Shark,’ which has received over 3.8 billion views online.

Pre-sale tickets for friends of the EKU Center of the Arts are on sale now. Public sale of tickets begins on Friday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $25 to $74.50.

Those interested in attending can find tickets here.

