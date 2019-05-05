Baby boom at KSP Post brings 14 children in a year

The station at Kentucky State Police Post 11 has grown a little more crowded over the past year.

Officials are announcing a baby boom in the last year, with 13 troopers and 1 dispatcher bringing a newborn into the world.

7 boys and 7 girls, ranging from a newborn to a 12-month-old have been brought into the Thin Gray Line.

Troopers and their wives spent a day out at Oak Hill Gardens LLC where they took photographs to commemorate their new family members.

Pictured from left to right from the youngest to the oldest is as follows:

Trooper Adam Hensley w/ daughter Georgia Kayte (Newborn)

Significant Other Brittany Pingleton

Dispatcher Tyler McCoy w/ daughter Adalyn (3 months)

Wife Stephanie

Trooper Corey Jones w/ son Oliver (4 months)

Wife Camron

Detective James Royal w/ son Conner (5 months)

Wife Beth

Trooper Brandon Creekmore w/ daughter Kinsley (6 months)

Wife Amanda

Trooper Travis Thompson w/ daughter Ayla (8 months)

Wife Andrea

Trooper Jason Smith w/ daughter Journee Blaire (8 months)

Wife Kimberly

Detective Dackery Larkey w/ son Daxon James Russell (8 months)

Wife Chelsen

Trooper Shawn Boroviak w/ daughter Hadley (10 months)

Wife Amber

Sgt. Jason Partin w/ son Jacob (10 months)

Wife Holly

Trooper Jordan Hopkins w/ son Jaxton Paul (12 months)

Wife Danielle

Not Pictured: Trooper Aaron Peace & son Samuel Colt (2 months), Trooper Adam Dodson & daughter Jolene Rae (12 months) and Trooper Seath Whiles & son Jaxon Ryan (12 months.)