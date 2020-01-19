Baby hospitalized after deadly crash in Mercer County

Two people have died after a fatal crash in Mercer County.

It happened on Mackville Road near Rose Hill Lane around 11 p.m. Saturday, when an SUV veered off the road and hit a tree.

A baby survived the impact and was rushed to the hospital. We have yet to learn the baby's condition.

Police blocked part of the road following the crash, but one lane opened around 1:30 a.m. Officials said they expected to have everything cleared shortly after.

WKYT will continue to update you as we learn more about this developing situation.