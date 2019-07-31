Bad weather won't stop Great Crossing High School from opening on time

Scott County construction crews are putting the final touches on the county's newest high school less than a month before the first day of classes.

Great Crossing High School is set to open Aug. 21 (WKYT)

Crews broke ground at the school in August 2017, and Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub said he is confident the school will complete in three weeks.

"There's nothing that leads me to believe that we're going to have any delays at all," Hub said. "We're excited about the school year to start, and our students and their parents are excited to have them come to Great Crossing."

This comes as Hub said crews had to deal with 247 inclement weather days. There will only be a couple of construction projects remaining when students enter the building for the first time.

"Our auditorium will be delayed by just a few weeks, and then we have a welding lab that was a change from what was initially planned, and that'll be a few weeks into the school year, but of course, those students won't be needing their welding equipment day one."

The first day of school is Aug. 21. Creekside Elementary School is also a new Scott County school opening this school year.