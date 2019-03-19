Badly burned body found inside truck in Rowan County

Kentucky State Police is conducting a death investigation after a burned body was is found inside a truck.

Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt said a spotter plane from the Kentucky Division of Forestry noticed a forest fire off Lockegee Road Monday evening. The crew alerted firefighters who responded to the area and extinguished the fire. While doing so, firefighters saw a truck on a nearby trail.

Inside the truck was a body burned beyond recognition, Northcutt said.

The coroner said the cause of death isn't clear.

The remains haven't been identified. They've been taken to the state medical examiner's office in Frankfort for an autopsy, which will be conducted Tuesday.

