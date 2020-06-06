Baffert's Charlatan to miss Belmont, Kentucky Derby

Undefeated Arkansas Derby winner Charlatan will miss the Kentucky Derby on September 5.

Trainer Bob Baffert announced the news on Saturday, saying Charlatan needs 45 days off because of a minor ankle issue.

“He's got a filling in a front ankle,” Baffert said. “They (veterinarians) found something there and we'll probably have it taken out (surgically).”

Charlatan will miss the Belmont on June 20 and the Kentucky Derby on September 5, but may still run in the Preakness on October 3.

Charlatan is undefeated, but reports of a positive drug test for the Class 2 medication lidocaine emerged and Baffert is awaiting results of a confirmatory split sample test that could lead to Charlatan's disqualification.

Charlatan is the second Baffert-trained horse to miss this year's Kentucky Derby. Nadal was retired due to a condylar fracture.