Ball in legislature’s court after Gov. Beshear's budget address

Governor Andy Beshear laid out his spending priorities Tuesday night, now the ball is in the legislature’s court.

[PREVIOUS: Beshear backs spending increases for education, health care]

Now, Kentucky lawmakers are expected to get to work on a major 2-year spending plan.

Gov. Beshear presented a budget that is heavy on education spending and one that he says does not include drastic cuts.

Building the budget starts in the House, and Speaker David Osborne said Tuesday night they’ll get right to work on this today in hopes of having something ready for the Senate by the end of February.

“We have structured a balanced responsible budget that makes no new cuts to our general fund,” Gov. Beshear said in his speech.

Governor Beshear says he anticipates more than a billion dollars in new revenue, some money expecting to come from sports wagering. There’s also a tax on tobacco including e-cigarettes and fund transfers.

The budget is heavy on education, providing for teacher raises and a 1-percent increase in the per-pupil state funding formula called SEEK.

In healthcare, he proposes fully funding Medicaid and has $2 million for the K-CHIP children’s health insurance program.

There’s also a 1-percent raise for state workers each of the next 2 years.

“But there are things we have not been able to do because we can’t spend money we don’t have," Gov. Beshear said. "So, I urge the legislature to generate more money without raising taxes on working families.”

Some legislative leaders were skeptical of the budget and questioned if it includes enough for school safety while relying too much on revenue from tobacco taxes.

The budget must be approved by the end of the session on April 15.