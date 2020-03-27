Baptist Health Foundation, UK Healthcare set up emergency funds

Since the COVID-19 crisis began, funds have been set up to help people in need.

Now, Baptist Health Foundation and UK Healthcare have set up funds to help provide patient care and shore up medical supplies. (Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones)

For instance, Governor Beshear announced this week the ‘Team Kentucky Fund,’ which will help people financially impacted by the virus. The city of Lexington has also set up a fund that helps organizations like God’s Pantry Food Bank.

UK Healthcare’s fund will allow people to donate money that will go to patients and their families.

"We have a lot of patients and families that are coming into the hospital that don't know how they're going to get through this,” says Lisa Deaton-Greer with UK Healthcare. “There are definitely individuals that have been displaced with their jobs during this time, and this fund is going to allow them to help get through these crises."

The fund will assist patients and families who qualify with resources not covered by insurance such as lodging opportunities and transportation to and from the hospital.

Those wishing to donate to the UK Healthcare fund can do so by clicking here.

The Baptist Health Foundation has also set up a fund for those affected by COVID-19.

Donations to the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund may go toward critically-needed supplies, treatment costs, patient assistance, employee assistance, and other essential items. People can also donate commercially made protective equipment like N95 masks, gowns, and gloves.

To donate to the Baptist Health Foundation fund, click here.

UK Healthcare is also asking the community to send messages of support to medical staff fighting this crisis. The hospital has set up a way where you can send those messages electronically.

You can send a message to the hospital staff by emailing gratitude@uky.edu.

