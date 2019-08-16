Baptist Health Lexington celebrates one of it's own

We all know the healthcare world is ever changing, but one Lexington hospital is celebrating four decades of steady leadership from one of its employees.

Bill Sisson has been the president at Baptist Health Lexington for nearly thirty of those years.

Recently WKYT sat down with Sisson to talk about overseeing a growing facility, its care and the compassion it doles out daily.

Since 1954 Baptist Health Lexington has been a beacon for health, healing and hope for thousands of patients who have come through its doors.

While it may boast top notch care, it also credits its success and vision to a man who has been a leader in the hospital these last 40 years.

"God wanted me to what I'm doing today and every day I feel like it's a blessing," said Bill Sisson, President Baptist Health Lexington.

Sisson's background may have started in finance, but he admits he never really had a desire to be top level management.

It happened though, in 1990 he became president of Baptist Health Lexington, formerly Central Baptist.

Sisson had worked with Baptist Health since 1979 prior to becoming president.

It seems compassion has always been a part of how Sisson has run a hospital.

"I always wanted to do something that we could know if you went to the hospital, went in the organization that we could use our values in terms of how we care for each other and how we care for our patients," said Sisson.

During his time at Baptist Health, Sisson has helped the organization become not just regionally known, but nationally known for cardiac care, nursing, oncology and the list goes on and on.

He says early on he learned success is about the people around you.

"I hired some of the best people and I let them do their job, but the nicest thing is we are part of a family," said Sisson.

Recently Baptist Health Lexington celebrated Sisson's 40 years.

"You all are too nice," said Sisson.

His fellow co-workers applauded his leadership and time devoted to the hospital.

"One of the things Bill has always done is he tried to do is meet the needs of the community and that includes growth in the right areas, it's all been his vision," said Karen Hill, Chief Operating Officer at Baptist Health Lexington.

Like at any hospital, the bottom line is important, but for Bill Sisson he hopes people always come first under his watch.

"It's all about our patients, let's do everything we can and when they leave we want them to know that we love them, care for them and we want what's best for them," said Sisson.

Baptist Health Lexington has always been known as the "baby hospital" and Sisson says not a day goes by someone doesn't share their baby story with him, he says it never gets old.

