Baptist Health Lexington implementing new visitor restrictions

Baptist Health Lexington is implementing new visitor restrictions during the evolving COVID-19 situation.

Patients in non-maternity areas are allowed only one immediate family member as a visitor.

Access to the hospital will be restricted to designated entrances. At those points, screenings will include a temperature check and questions about travel history and previous contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

Signs will be posted at entrances to direct patients and families.

If visiting a Baptist Health Medical Group office, you can be accompanied by just one other person.

For maternity patients, we ask you please choose two people to provide support during your hospital stay and do not bring other family members or friends to the hospital campus including waiting rooms and lobbies.

The parents of our NICU babies are the only visitors allowed at present in the NICU area.

Children younger than 16 are not allowed on campus for visitation until further notice.

When visiting, remember to wash your hands with soap and water when entering and leaving patient rooms.

Those with fever, runny nose, body aches, or respiratory symptoms should not visit.