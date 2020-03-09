Baptist Health Lexington implementing visitor restrictions

Baptist Health Lexington is implementing some visitation restrictions due to the coronavirus.

According to a press release, out of "an abundance of caution," the hospital has activated infection control protocols until further notice:

Maternity and NICU: Only parents and grandparents will be allowed to visit the NICU. On the Mother-Baby and Labor and Delivery units, parents, grandparents, and siblings without a fever or runny nose will be allowed to visit. We ask to keep the number of visitors to two at a time.

All Other Adult Units (non-maternity): Patients in Intensive Care Units (ICU), Telemetry, and Medical/Surgical patients will be allowed up to two visitors at a time from immediate family.

Palliative Care, Emergent and Hospice Care: We respectfully welcome clergy for family support along with immediate family members only.

When visiting, remember to wash your hands with soap and water when entering and leaving patient rooms.

Those with fever, runny nose, body aches, or respiratory symptoms should not visit.

“The well-being and safety of our patients and the community is always our top priority,” said Bill Sisson, president of Baptist Health Lexington. “Our healthcare professionals are highly trained and ready to handle any kind of emergency. We ask that visitors adhere to these temporary restrictions so that we can maintain the safest possible environment for everyone.”

For more information about COVID-19 transmission and prevention, please refer to CDC. guidelines.