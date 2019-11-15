Baptist Health Lexington to open new medical center near Hamburg

Officials with Baptist Health Lexington have announced plans to open a new campus in the Hamburg area of Lexington by 2023.

Hospital leaders expect to break ground on the new campus in the fall of 2020.

The new site will be built on 129 acres in Hamburg in the Polo Club Blvd are near Man O’ War Blvd and Interstate 75. The entrance will be on Polo Club.

Construction will be done in phases.

The first phase will focus on outpatient surgery and other medical services. That will open by early 2023.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports development will include a surgery center along with 12 additional buildings intended to house retail and medical office spaces.

Baptist Health officials estimate the new campus will create somewhere between 600 to 700 jobs.

Baptist Health's location on Nicholasville Road is not going anywhere. That location is added 43 beds to open in Jan. 2020.

Baptist Health bought the new property in December of 2008.